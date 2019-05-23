There's a beach under there somewhere!

We've unearthed this incredible image of a crowded Whitmore Bay, Barry Island, in 1963.

The Argus' sister papers, the Barry & District News and Barry Dock News, reported that the Whitsun week was the busiest ever as a giant influx of people descended on Barry Island.

It was a weekend of records with high temperatures, and traffic jams, reported.

The Met Office, in Rhoose, saw 14.8hrs of sunshine on Saturday, with a peak temperature of 77 F; 15.1hrs of sunshine on Sunday, with a peak temperature of 70 F; and 6.5hrs of sunshine on Monday, with a peak temperature of 67 F.

Traders were delighted with Tony Forte, of Forte’s Ice-cream parlour, describing the situation as “exceptionally good.”

Inspector Cyril Parker reported that before noon every car park was crammed full.

“The beaches were so full there was no room on them,” he added.

More than 200 people, mostly children, suffered injuries caused by broken glass and Barry entertainments manager, Ronald Green blamed a “selfish and irresponsible minority.”

Thanks to Julie Williams for the photograph.