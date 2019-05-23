THE 2019 Caerphilly Food Festival has been hailed as a resounding success with more than 9,000 people turning out to enjoy the culinary delights in the sunny weather.

Taking place on Saturday, May 11, this annual event never disappoints with more than 100 stalls selling a variety of food and delicacies in addition to a host of entertainment on offer.

With a cheese market, farmers' market and a Caerphilly Craft Fair; there was lots on offer to keep people busy.

Street entertainment acts The Big Banger, The French Waiters and Cock A Doodle Doo were all crowd pleasers on the day.

READ MORE:

- Caerphilly Castle pigeons 'killed by two men with rifles from Cadw'

- Festival of Classics car rally in Newport for third year in a row

- Pill Carnival is looking for its 2019 queen

There was also free circus attractions which kept children entertained while adults enjoyed time out to watch cookery demonstrations. These included displays from the chefs at The Cwm a Mynydd Local Kitchen, Artisan Cooks Barbecue Demonstrations and even a chance to get messy to create your own Welsh cakes.

Also on offer were a range of fun fair attractions to keep children entertained including a funhouse and rodeo pig.

This event pleased all the family, locals in the area and even tourists travelling from afar including three from Spain.

Laura Saiz from Madrid, Carla Garcia Rico from Cadiz and Maria Ramos from Talavera de la Reina were all staying in Cardiff and came along once seeing the event advertised.

One of the visitors, Maria, commented on the day, “This is wonderful, we were so impressed when we walked through the town and then to see the amazing castle, it is very impressive. We spent a few hours in the castle and now we are trying some of the food from the festival.”

Next in the series of events to take place in the Caerphilly county borough is the Bryn Meadows Caerphilly 10k on Sunday, May 19, the Risca Summer Festival on June 15 and Blackwood Beach Party on June 25.

To keep up to date with events in the borough visit caerphilly.gov.uk/Things-To-Do/Events