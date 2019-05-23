RISING pop sensation Keelie Walker has been announced as the support for Westlife on their huge 30 date arena UK tour.

At only 15 years old, the Nashville-based pop artist has already performed at Wembley, headlined her own school tour and recently released her fourth single, and first of 2019, This Is What It’s Like.

Buzzing to be returning to UK soil after supporting Jason Derulo on his UK arena tour, 15-year-old Keelie said: “To be a part of the Westlife Twenty tour and to be coming back performing for everyone at arenas across the UK is amazing, I can’t wait.

To be an opening act on such a massive tour, performing my own songs, is really a dream come true for me and I couldn’t be more thankful.”

Whether she is singing, performing or acting, Keelie is establishing herself as a seriously driven and respected rising star, working with multi-platinum and Grammy nominated producer/songwriter Bryan Todd (Miley Cyrus, Jordin Sparks, Kelly Clarkson), producers Wideboys (Craig David, Kylie Minogue, Rihanna), and receiving significant support from Kiss, TIDAL, Bauer, UKRD, BBC Radio and Gaydio Networks.

Her recent tour of UK schools established Keelie as an exciting and aspirational performer.

Keelie will support Westlife at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on their two night stint - July 1 and 2.

For tickets, visit motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk