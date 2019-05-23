THE sun shone as thousands of runners descended on Caerphilly for the annual Bryn Meadows Caerphilly 10k run on Sunday, May 19.

The ever-popular run, which attracts runners from across Wales and beyond, saw Cardiff AAC’s Matthew Clowes cross the 10k finish line first, setting a new course record in a time of 30 minutes and 22 seconds. Matthew was followed by Cardiff AAC’s James Hunt in second place and Aberdare AAC’s Daniel Bodman who finished third.

The first female to cross the finishing line was Rachel Felton of Shaftesbury Barnet, who completed the course in 35 minutes and one second. Lucy Marland of Cardiff AAC finished second and Alaw Beynon-Thomas of Swansea Harriers finished third.

The 2k fun run event also proved as popular as ever, with almost 1,000 people participating. Tomos Edwards was the first male to cross the finish line and Yasmin Hadid was the first female.

Cllr Nigel George, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services said, “It was fantastic to see so many people from all over the region coming together to participate in the Bryn Meadows Caerphilly 10k and 2k on Sunday. Popular events such as this support our vision of getting more people, more active, more often and also really help to put Caerphilly county borough on the map. It was great to see the town so busy and so many people enjoying themselves through participating in physical activity. We hope to see everyone again next year”.

Caerphilly County Borough Council would like to thank official sponsor Bryn Meadows and official car sponsor Griffin Mill for their ongoing support for these events, as well as Welsh Athletics.

The books have also already opened for next year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, May 17 2020. By taking advantage of an early bird sign up offer, 10k participants will pay just £15 entry fee (plus £1 booking fee) or £13.50 (plus £1 booking fee) if they sign up by Monday, June 3. To sign up, visit https://your.caerphilly.gov.uk/10k

The official race photographs can be found at photographer Huw Fairclough’s website: everybodysmile.biz/huwfairclough/sport

Full race results for the Bryn Meadows Caerphilly 10k and 2k can be found at caerphilly.fullonsport.com/event/caerphilly-10k-2019/profile/?