ONE thousand children from 36 schools across South Wales have volunteered to sing in a musical extravaganza at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, supported by a host of celebrity acts and professional musicians.

Five schools from Newport will be taking part in the concert on July 15.

Pupils from Langstone Primary School, Rogerstone Primary School, Rogiet Primary School, Waun Fawr Primary School and St. Julians High School will be representing the wide range of talented young people living in the area.

The Beyond Words concert is now in its sixth year and this year's performance is based on the smash hit song A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman but adapted to create a story about charity and young people’s dreams.

Welsh-born Matthew Brind, an international composer, arranger and conductor, has been appointed Musical Director of the concert.

Mr Brind has worked with various orchestras including, BBC Concert Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and has also worked for hit TV shows X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent.

Paul Zerdin, a British comedian and ventriloquist, was the winner of America’s Got Talent in 2015, along with his ‘dysfunctional’ puppet family.

Mr Zerdin is a patron of Beyond Words and will himself be performing at the concert in Cardiff.

He said: “It’s terrific being involved with a project that can really reach out and have such a positive effect on young people.

"Also being a ventriloquist, I have more than one voice which does help make up the thousand voices.”

The concert is set to be a showcase of different talents with the children learning new skills as a result of performing alongside world-renowned artists.

Gill James, Managing Director of Beyond Words, said: “All our participants enjoy a huge boost in confidence. Their talents are nurtured, and they learn useful skills that will help them start out on their career paths.

“We want to provide young people with life-changing opportunities and experiences. They discover new things about themselves, and we support them to become the best version of themselves possible.”

Tickets are now on sale for the concert in the Motorpoint arena on 15th July and can be purchased at thousandvoices.co.uk/buy-tickets