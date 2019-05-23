More than 10,000 Newport County AFC supporters will be heading down the M4 on Saturday for the League Two play-off final against Tranmere.

And many have been showing their support ahead of the game by displaying our 'Come on County' poster.

(Alison Jones of Mon CC will be travelling with her husband Mark to Wembley on Saturday. Meanwhile, their cat Fluff Fluff will be at home shouting for the County)

First Minister Mark Drakeford and local AMs John Griffiths and Jayne Bryant were among those who posed with the poster bedecked in County scarves at the Senedd.

(AMs Jayne Bryant and John Griffiths bedecked in black and amber at the Senedd)

(First Minister Mark Drakeford is backing County)

Businesses and fans from around Gwent have also shown their support by displaying the poster.

(Jamie Turbervill, Hutchings and Thomas, at his Gold Tops office)

(Jamie Turbervill, Hutchings and Thomas, at his Gold Tops office)

(Lawrence Tucker, of Holy Cheesus, spreads the word)

(The staff at Second Cup Coffee Company in Newport city centre with their posters)

(Catherine McNamara, of Liverton Opticians, in Charles Street, Newport, is supporting County)

The Exiles will travel to Wembley for the winner-takes-all clash after beating Mansfield Town on penalties.

It will be the club's fourth trip to the national stadium in recent years, having won one and losing two of their previous visits.

County received an initial 19,000 tickets for the final.

(Young Lennon Jones gives County the thumbs up)

(Sports shop Macey Sports on Caerleon Road get into the spirit of the occasion)

(David Barnes, of Newport-based DBPR, is looking forward to a day out at Wembley)

(Kelvin Reddicliffe, of Timpsons in Austin Friars, Newport, all set to put the poster up in his shop window as part of his Newport County display)

Prices range from £13 to £60 depending on age, and there are five ticket categories to choose from.

Tickets will remain on sale until the end of today (Thursday).

(Andy Byers, of the Lamb, in Newport city centre)

(Staff at Baldwins in Newport show their support)

(David Thomas, of accountancy firm Haasco, of Bridge Street, Newport, with the poster)

(Jon Roberts and Jack Slocombe, of Quarters Coffee, which is just a short walk from County's home ground at Rodney Parade)

(Jonathan Powell is excited about the big game)

(Spotted in the window of the Java Cafe on Charles Street, Newport)

(County fans (and staff at Monmouthshire County Council) Rob, Deserie, Mark, Tudor and Richard are looking forward to this Saturday’s game at Wembley)

(Newport council leader Debbie Wilcox and the city council cabinet showing their support for County)

(Paul Monger, of Hounds the Barber, in Bridge Street, Newport, with his poster)

(Robin Hall, of Kymin, in Bridge Street, Newport, will be displaying the poster

(Sam Williams and Sarah Addison, of Johnsey Estates, proudly show off the poster at Mamhilad Park Estate, near Pontypool)

(Select Security, based at Llanover in Monmouthshire, are backing County)

(The soft play centre in the Kingsway Centre were keen to show their support)

(Tracy Stokes, of La Belle Femme Boutique, in Commercial Street, Newport)

(Will Green and Gui Salinas of Rogue Fox coffee house in Clytha Park Road, Newport)

(Customers at popular County pub, the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen, get behind the team ahead of the big game)

(Jayne Bryant AM with deputy minister for sport Dafydd Elis-Thomas supporting County)

(Customers at popular County pub, the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen, get behind the team ahead of the big game)

(Customers at popular County pub, the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen, get behind the team ahead of the big game)

(Popular County pub, the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen, gets behind the team ahead of the big game)