TODAY is your last chance to secure your spot at Wembley for Newport County's play-off final against Tranmere this weekend.

More than 10,000 Exiles fans have already booked their tickets for the winner takes all clash.

And yesterday, a selection of previously unavailable tickets were released for County fans.

Tickets remain on sale for the final until 6pm tonight (Thursday).

Prices range from £13 to £60 depending on age, and there are five ticket categories to choose from.

Tickets in all price categories will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis and are subject to availability.

They are on sale online and by telephone, and online buying is recommended as the easiest and most convenient way to secure tickets.

Tickets are also available to buy in person at the Newport County AFC ticket office at Rodney Parade. However, supporters buying in person will not be able to select specific seats. County’s opponents on Saturday are set to provide stiff opposition in the stands as well as on the pitch.

County's opponents on Saturday are set to provide stiff opposition in the stands as well as on the pitch.