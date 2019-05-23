AN 88-year-old woman reportedly tried to chase after two thieves who stole her pension money as she walked home.

It happened yesterday (Wednesday, May 22) at around 9.25am on the corner of Morris Street and Corporation Road in Newport.

The two men, said to be Asian by police, stole £150 from the woman.

The thieves were said to be wearing dark coloured hoodies and tracksuit bottoms.

One was of large build and approximately 5ft 4in tall and one of slim build and approximately 5ft 8in tall, police added.

Anyone with any information should contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 97 of 22/05/2019.