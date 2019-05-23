SOLDIERS WELCOMED

Interesting Newport Function

PRETTILY decorated with bunting and flowers, the school room of Mill Street Church, Newport, presented a pleasing appearance when the lads who had enlisted from the church were welcomed home.

A reception was held in the church, when Mrs J H Johnson rendered various organ selections.

The ladies at the supper tables were Mrs D D Joseph (president of the catering committee), Mrs Tom Jones (secretary of the catering committee), Mesdames F T Groves, Porter, G Groves, G Saxon, W Harris, James, R T Mann, W Spickett, W Davies, Turner, J Powell, Hart, Misses Sweeting and Hancock.

During supper the voluntary orchestra, under Mr Archie Spicer, rendered delightful selections, while a musical programme, arranged by Mrs J H Johnson, was afterwards given by Miss Muriel Morris, Messrs Chas Rosser, and Coates. About 80 returned soldiers were present.

Among the lads present were men who had won the Military Medal, DCM, as well as having been mentioned in despatches. Reverend D D Joseph extended a hearty welcome.

The old church - the oldest Nonconformist place of worship in Newport - had seen many festivities, but never one like this.

The people of Mill Street had never done anything so joyfully as that. Nothing was too good, and nothing was too much for them to do for the lads.

Mr J Powell, secretary of the church, said he had been looking through the history books of the church to find if there had ever been such an occasion, and found that there never had.

Only one function of the kind could be found, and that during the Zulu war, when one man went from the church and fought in the memorable battle of Rorke's Drift.

Sergeant Beattie, late of the 1st Mons., heartily thanked the church for what they had done, while Sergeant Fred Williams and Mr Allwood, late of the Royal Navy,also returned thanks for the splendid welcome.

The generosity of the church members in sending out parcels was also referred to.

Mr T J Groves was glad that the lads appreciated what had been done, and said they owed it all to Mr George Saxon and Mr Ernie Sweeting, honorary secretaries, who had carried out all the arrangements.

MORE BEER TO BE BREWED

Nearly Back to Pre-War Amount

Present Prices to Remain

MR Seddon, in the House of Commons, asked whether the Government were aware of the great discontent caused in various parts of the country by the present shortage of beer (cheers), and whether it was proposed to take any steps to relieve the situation.

Mr Roberts said the Government had again considered the matter. It had been decided to increase the standard barrelage fom 20,000,000 standard barrels to 26,000,000, at present sanctioned gravity.

This would give approximately 35,000,000 bulk barrels.

Of these 26,000,000, 2,500,000 would be reserved for allocation by the Food controller for areas where the population had increased.

The present prices would remain, and the Chancellor would next week make proposals to the House for additional taxation consequent on the increased barrelage.