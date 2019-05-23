A MAN has been reported for exposing himself near a primary school.

It happened on Sunday, May 19 between 4 and 4.10pm around the Cefn Wood area of Rogerstone, near Newport.

The man is white, slim and was wearing black jogging bottoms and a dark hoody at the time of the incident.

Gwent Police said there were people around at the time and would like witnesses to come forward.

You can call Gwent Police on 101, or message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting the log number 296 of 19/5/2019.