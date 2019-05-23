A PASSENGER who was attacked and robbed by two men as he got off a bus had to be treated for a fractured eye socket.

It happened at 8.15pm on Monday, May 20 at the back of Dan-Y-Graig in Lower Graig-Yr-Rhacca, Caerphilly.

Suspects have been arrested and are still in custody.

The men approached the victim as he got off the number 50 Stagecoach bus from Caerphilly town centre, police said.

They attacked him from behind and stole his house and car keys.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries, including a fractured eye socket.

Police confirmed he has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

A 25-year-old and a 32-year-old, both from Caerphilly, have been arrested on suspicion of theft and are still in custody.

Gwent Police would like to speak to passengers on the bus and people in the area at the time to help with the circumstances of the assault.

Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log 498 20/5/19, or send a message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.