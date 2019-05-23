A RAVE with an unusual twist is taking place this weekend.

Rise Up and Rave, organised by ex-veteran Robert Wiltshire, is an exciting new event to raise money for the charity Care After Combat.

Care After Combat, based in the UK, provides professional assistance for the well-being of veterans and their family.

Mr Wiltshire served in the army for 10 years and said: “I suffered with PTSD for 15 years after killing someone on operational tour at the age of 20.

"Having very little help off the armed forces and government I battled with this on my own for 15 years, just like other soldiers.

“On times my illness made me reject my family and partners, as I was unable to stop the suffering inside my own head.”

Rise Up and Race will be hosted at Warehouse54, on Cambrian Road in Newport, from 4pm to 5am on Saturday May 25.

Featuring an eclectic mix of house, tech and trance music – with more than 20 musical acts lined up – the debut event will be kick off on the rooftop terrace ahead of an evening party, complete with laser show.

Mr Wiltshire added: “The venue was kindly donated to me by Iffy Harris, a true gentleman.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to him for all the charity work he does and his engagement with the people of Newport.”

DJs performing include Andy Galea, Mike James, Lukasz Gelardi, Jaydee, Krisis-Greg Cattleprod, James Evans, Ryan Goodman, Sophia Lowndes, Auf Cee-Alfie Crook, Aaron Brook and Chris Cain.

Trance acts include FiskyG, Rabbit, April Maize, Brad Pickle, Hywel Matthews, Richie Knight, Madame Screech, Lukasz Gelardi and Johnny P.

Tickets are on sale now, with discount for those who use the code ‘riseupandrave2019’

Visit https://bit.ly/2VPZZo7 to book your tickets.