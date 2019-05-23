A FOX cub has been rescued after stopping to take a break at a service station near Newport.

RSPCA Cymru was alerted after the tired fox was spotted at Cardiff Gate Business Park services in early May.

They attended and found the confused and disorientated cub hidden behind an electrical equipment box.

He was making no attempt to move, despite concerned members of the public standing at arms-length.

The fox was eventually rescued and taken to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Taunton.

(The fox cub that was rescued from a service station near Newport)

The cub’s rehabilitation is ongoing, and his body weight has already increased by almost 50 percent.

He is doing well and has been mixed into a group with three others.

RSPCA animal collection officer Fiona Thomas said: “This fox cub was in a bad way, and urgently needed help.

“We’re so grateful to the member of the public who spotted the cub and alerted us to this wild animal’s plight.

“We think he might have been an orphan.

“Thankfully, we were able to rescue him and transfer him to our specialist facilities for rehabilitation – with care now ongoing, and the cub progressing well.

“He was 1.1kg on arrival but has quickly increased in weight to 1.6kg. Rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife is a big part of what we do.

“The fox cub found alone at a Cardiff service station is just one example of the wild animals in need of help that we rescue throughout the year."

If you wish to help the RSPCA complete rescue such as these, you can donate online.

For more information about what to do if you find a wild animal in need of help, please visit the RSPCA’s website.