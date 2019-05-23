A MYSTERY winner, known only as Mr. G from Gwent, has banked the top prize on Thunderball without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky man scooped a life-changing £500,000 in the Thunderball draw on Wednesday, May 15 2019.

Mr. G played Thunderball through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. G for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has banked half a million pounds.

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Lotto, EuroMillions, Set For Life and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

The National Lottery changes the lives of winners as well as communities across the UK – players raise, on average, around £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.