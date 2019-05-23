A CRASH involving three cars closed a busy road in the centre of Newport this afternoon.

Granville Street was closed in both directions from the George Street Bridge junction to just before the Lidl store.

Emergency services attended the scene.

In a statement, a spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We were called to a road traffic collision on Granville Street in Newport, at approximately 2.40pm on Thursday, May 23.

"Three cars were in involved: a white Audi Q3, a black Mercedes M300 and a grey Renault Clio.

"Three drivers have been treated by paramedics at the scene.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening."

Emergency services in attendance following the crash on Granville Street, Newport.