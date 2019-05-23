NEWPORT Philharmonic Choir recently celebrated their 30th anniversary with a special performance last weekend.

At 7.30pm on Saturday, May 18 the choir performed 14 songs at the hall in Rougemont School, the first time they have staged a recital in the school.

A programme of well-known classics, re-arranged works and original material was on offer from the choir boasting what has got to be one of the most diverse age ranges of any musical group. Their youngest member is 17, their oldest 90.

“We’ve been going 30 years,” said Jeanette Hawrot, on of the 80-strong choral singers.

“That continuity is wonderful.”

The choir struck up a tune for the first time in 1989 and 11 of the singers have remained part of the group ever since. Martyn and Brenda Jones, mother and son, are among those who have stood the test of time and are still among the ranks of the choir.

“So much joy can come from singing,” said Mrs Hawrot, and it seems that this joy is not confined to the church hall where they do much of their rehearsing.”

“We put on three concerts per year,” continued Mrs Hawrot.

“A spring concert with individual pieces, an autumn concert concentrating on a major choral work, usually in collaboration with an orchestra and occasionally as in the case of Elijah another choral group.

“Thirdly a charity concert at Christmas where all profits are donated to a different charity each time.”

The group are also affiliated with another choir a bit further afield.

Newport’s twin city in Germany, Heidenheim, has forged close musical links with Newport Philharmonic Choir and the two groups often travel great distances to sing for one another.

“We try to meet up every three years,” said Mrs Hawrot.

“We’ve forged a really strong bond, it’s a wonderful feeling of camaraderie.

“The last trip we went on, I was really moved, there is such want for our friendship.”

The group are planning to travel to Germany once again to meet up with their counterparts in Heidenheim in 2021.

The international ethos of the choir also extends to the pieces they perform. German, English, Welsh, Italian and Swahili are just a few of the languages they have sung in.

Newport Philharmonic Choir also collaborate with other musical organisations closer to home, like the Forget Me Not Chorus which supports people with dementia and their families through weekly singing sessions.

They have also recently announced a new president in Dame Rosemary Butler, she will succeed the late Paul Flynn MP who was the choir’s long-standing president.

“Paul Flynn MP was our president for our first 30 years and sadly passed away recently,” said Mrs Hawrot.

“It was our privilege and honour to sing at his funeral. We shall miss him greatly.

“We are delighted that Dame Rosemary Butler has agreed to be our new choir president and we look forward to a long and happy partnership. “

Their autumn concert this year is on the October 19 and the group will be performing Durufle’s Requiem as well as other pieces.

The choir rehearse at 7.15pm every Tuesday at Lliswerry Comprehensive School. They are always looking for new members, especially male singers.

“We are looking to raise funds to purchase our own key board and accompanying paraphernalia over the next couple of years,” said Mrs Hawrot.

For more information, or to join the choir, visit