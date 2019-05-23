AMBITIOUS plans to bring new attractions to Cwmcarn Forest including an adventure hub and new cycling routes could be given a funding boost.

Caerphilly council has earmarked £75,000 from its regeneration schemes budget towards developing a business plan for the proposals.

Around £1million will be needed to develop the plans by 2020, which include a new adventure hub, additional cycling and walking routes and lakeside improvements.

Proposals also include improving the attraction’s accommodation, with new chalet style cabins being introduced.

A council report says the council could take over management of the scenic drive as part of the plans.

Discussions with Natural Resources Wales are said to have been ‘positive’, and the group could invest around £2m to open the drive up to vehicles and dealing with fire damage on the hillside.

READ MORE:

The report says: “In order to continue the momentum and turn Cwmcarn into the strongest outdoor visitor attraction in South East Wales, it is proposed that a business plan is now developed which identifies the primary visitor focused objectives for Cwmcarn venue and investigates new attractions and possible private investment opportunities that could add value to the visitor offer.”

The project will be discussed by Caerphilly Council cabinet next week when they decide which projects will receive money from its Regeneration Project Board.

A scheme to expand Ystrad Mynach’s park and ride with an additional 113 car parking spaces at the railway station could also be endorsed.

The plans aim to address a shortage of spaces which often results in overflow parking on nearby streets.

It is hoped the project will be complete by 2023, with council regeneration funding not required at this stage.

The third project earmarked for endorsement is a scheme to regenerate Pentrebane Street in Caerphilly, which runs off the main street in the town centre.

LINC housing association is leading the £6.8m project, which it will fund along with a Welsh Government grant and regeneration funding.

However council funding is not required at this stage.

All projects are expected to be endorsed, and £75,000 allocated for developing the Cwmcarn Forest plans, at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday (April 29).