A GROUP of mental health charity supporters have climbed Mount Snowdon for Newport Mind.

A fundraiser was set up for the charity and they beat their target of £200 by raising almost £800.

(The group successfully reached the top of Mount Snowdon)

Rebecca Thorpe, who took part in the walk said: “Mental health isn’t something that’s discussed regularly, and people tend to be quiet when it comes to talking about it, so we were hoping to raise some awareness.”

Miss Thorpe believes that doing these campaigns can encourage others with mental health issues to speak up.

“I think these campaigns do help to encourage people to speak up, for example myself and a few people I know didn’t even realise there was help available in Newport for mental health sufferers.

“Doing the fundraising alone brought attention to many people that Newport Mind existed.

“Plus, with the constant promotion on social media for our fundraiser people heard of the charity that way.

“Even my friends and family began to speak up more, they would discuss how great the fundraiser was and how they could do with help themselves or could have needed the help previously.

Tina Hughes, who helped organise the campaign said: “In my teens I was helped a lot by Newport Mind for my confidence and bullying.

“I have suffered from anxiety a lot in my life and still do, and so do those I did the climb with.

READ MORE:

“I’ve had days where I can’t even leave the house as my anxiety is that bad.

I also work with a lot of people with mental health and disabilities so it's where my heart lies.

“If we can do anything to raise awareness or help change someone’s life then we would climb a thousand mountains!

“Everyone who climbed Snowdon were absolutely incredible and what an achievement.”

David Hopkins of Newport Mind said: "Thank you so much to all of the team for fundraising in aid of Newport Mind during Mental Health Awareness Week.

“All the money raised will go towards providing local mental health support for more than 2,500 people in Newport each year.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us by donating for better mental health."

Newport Mind is a charity dedicated to improving the mental health of people in Newport and provide a range of services.

The charity frequently campaigns with the hope of improving services, raising awareness and promoting understanding around mental health.

For any further details or help, contact Newport Mind on 01633 258741.