A ROW has erupted between Caerphilly council’s main political groups after a controversial development of 350 homes was granted planning permission - despite only having 7.14 per cent affordable housing.

The plans for the new homes, on the old Virginia Park Golf Club in Caerphilly, were approved by the Caerphilly County Council planning committee by just one vote yesterday (May 22).

But controversy has raged over the plans since they were made public, with anger directed towards the fact that only 25 of the 350 homes were designated as affordable housing.

The Virginia Park clubhouse would be retained and transformed into a community centre under the plans

Yesterday, four Plaid Cymru committee members voted against the scheme alongside two Labour members.

Those six councillors were beaten by seven Labour councillors on the committee who voted in favour of the plans.

But now the Labour members who voted for the plans have been accused by Plaid Cymru of “selling the community down the river”.

Plaid councillor Phil Bevan claimed the “Labour-majority” committee had broken a party pledge made in 2016 where Labour councillors for the Morgan Jones ward, and Labour AM Hefin David, said they would protect green spaces.

“They have sold the community down the river, their promises have proven to be worthless,” said Cllr Bevan.

Plaid’s comments have been dismissed as a “cheap shot” by local Labour councillors who have long opposed the proposals.

An artist's impression of what the new development could look like, with views to Caerphilly Castle. Picture: GHR/Barton Fillmore

In March, Cllr Bevan joined the Caerphilly town ward’s Labour councillors, Jamie Pritchard and Shayne Cook, to oppose the plans when they were first presented to the committee.

Concerns had been raised on both sides, and from members of a resident’s group, about the impact on the town’s infrastructure, the loss of a greenfield site and that only 25 houses will be offered as affordable housing

Cllr Pritchard described the scheme as a “moral outrage”, condemning developers GHR Developments for offering so little affordable housing.

But following this week’s meeting, Plaid town councillor and mayor Mike Prew claimed Cllr Pritchard’s housing comments “effectively accepted” the development.

Cllr Prew added: “The pledge just three years ago to protect every blade of grass in Morgan Jones ward has been shown up for what it is – a fraud.”

This has been described as “completely untrue” by Cllr Pritchard, who says he worked with Cllr Cook to organise a cross-party action group, a petition and provide detailed submissions against the plans.

“The comments from Plaid are a cheap shot, they are trying to spin the blame on Labour when the planning committee is a make-up of all political parties,” said Cllr Pritchard.

“However to blame us and Hefin David, who do not sit on the planning committee and therefore cannot control the outcome of any decision, is horseplay.”

Cllr Cook said he was “deeply disappointed” by the committee’s decision, adding: “I have battled hard to prevent the loss of this greenfield site but again the residents of Caerphilly are going to suffer for the greed of developers.”

A spokesman for GHR Developments had previously told the committee that the scheme would see the remediation of highly contaminated land and the delivery of “much-needed housing” in the area.