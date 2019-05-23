STUCK on something to keep yourself busy this summer?

Here are some awesome festivals that are only a 40-minute drive away from Newport in Bristol.

Watch this space for details of festivals taking place later this Summer.

Love Saves the Day

Love Saves the Day is returning to Eastville Park for its eighth year, but daytime tickets have sold out proving the event’s popularity.

Tickets are available to the Saturday and Sunday afterparties, hosted at Motion Bristol on Avon Street, and featuring three stages of talented performers.

Saturday headliners are Shy FX (main room), Danny Byrd with a jungle set (marble factory) and Sherry S BethBethBeth (tunnel).

Headlining the Sunday afterparty will be David Rodigan, Friction, and Jessie Belters.

Tickets for the afterparties are £16.65 each night, which includes the booking fee, and available from

Dot to Dot

Mumford and Sons previously performed at Dot to Dot festival (Picture: prusakolep/Flickr)

Dot To Dot festival, which includes stops in Manchester and Nottingham, will be hosted in Bristol this Saturday.

The festival is famous for showcasing up-and-coming stars, with previous performers including The XX, Ed Sheeran, Mumford and Sons, and The 1975.

Guests aged 14+ are welcome between 11am and 11pm to enjoy a huge line-up in venues throughout Bristol.

Tickets are £15.40, including booking fee, from

Bristol Food Connections

This city-wide festival is ideal for food fans, taking place from June 12 to June 23.

First launched in 2014, the festival celebrates the wonderful world of culinary delights with plenty of tasty treats in store for guests.

There will be various workshops, tastings, demos and much more taking place throughout Bristol over the 12 days.

Entertainment includes a free 'wake up' rave (7am-9am) on Friday June 14, a huge carnival (£25) on Saturday June 15, and free taste of the theatre archives on Wednesday June 19.

There's plenty to do at this favourite for food fanatics. You can read more at

Bristol Volkfest

On your marks, get set, GO!

A festival celebrating Volkswagen and cars returns for its 27th year with plenty of music and entertainment to please motor mad enthusiasts.

Bristol Volkfest will be from June 14 to June 16, at Birches Farm in Long Ashton, with this year's theme celebrating the Back To The Future trilogy.

The main stage has plenty of acts in store, including Grandmaster Flash, Oh my God! it’s the Church, DJ Cheeba, Oasish, and Future Dub Orchestra.

Full main stage details are available

The Show and Shine will be sponsored by Teenage Cancer Trust, with 24 trophies on offer and a £250 cash prize for the best VW in show.

Saturday will feature club displays, swing dance lessons, silent disco, yoga, fancy dress parade, dog show, and much more.

Plus, Korner Park is full of family fun and free entertainment, including a circus, cowboy show, and a nighttime cinema.

For more information, or to book your tickets - with weekend tickets or day tickets available - visit

Dogfest

(Picture: Stephen Kelly Photography)

You'd be barking mad to miss out on this family-friendly festival on June 22 and 23.

Dogfest will be at Ashton Court and hosted by Supervet, Noel Fitzpatrick, in partnership with BoughtByMany Better Pet Insurance.

Along with a live stage, the festival will feature have-a-go activities, a fun dog show, puppy zone, the Great Dog Walk, a kids' area, a hound hangout featuring Dogs of Instagram, and showcase dogs with jobs.

To find out more or book tickets visit

Keep an eye out for next week's feature, focussing on festivals taking place from July.