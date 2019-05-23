A NATURE reserve and park dedicated to a former Gwent MP could be saved from development.

But now Caerphilly County Borough Council has suggested the land could be given formal protection.

Council leader Cllr David Poole has said he will request the authority's cabinet will designate large parts of the park as part of the Fields in Trust’s Green Spaces for All initiative, which would been it would be legally protected from development.

Cllr Poole said: “We recognise the importance of these green fields to the community, as well as the rich natural habitat that they provide for wildlife.

"The proposed housing development will provide much needed homes to meet our increasing demand for housing, but we also want to ensure that we protect our green spaces and preserve our local history at the same time.

“We are working with the family of the late Sir Harold Finch to ensure that they are fully engaged in discussions to relocate the memorial stone to a more prominent location within the site, so that it is accessible for more people using the park.”

Although the proposed housing development is planned to be confined to the old Pontllanfraith House council offices and car park, the family are against this as it will lead to the memorial stone for Sir Harold to be moved or built around, as is the case for the war memorial.

Sir Harold’s granddaughter Beverley Harmer said: “Even though the council legally own the land, I think it is morally and ethically wrong to move the stone or to build a housing development on it.

“We don’t want the development to go ahead in general and want the park to be protected.”

More than 700 people have signed a petition opposing the development.

Islwyn MP Chris Evans has been supporting the family of Sir Finch for the past couple of years.

He said: “Sir Harold Finch was a hugely influential figure in the Labour movement whose legacy deserves to be respected. I am in complete agreement with those in the community who want to protect the Harold Finch Memorial Park which means so much to the community. It is a well-loved park used by generations of families.

“I have been working with Beverly Harmer and other members of Mr Finch’s family for some time to ensure their wishes are respected.”