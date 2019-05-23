AN ARMY officer who had suffered post-traumatic stress disorder killed himself days after being accused of "serious sexual offences", some of which concerned children, an inquest into his death heard today (May 23).

Sergeant major Bill Bielby of 1 Rifles was found dead in his flat at Beachley Barracks, near Chepstow, 12 days after he had been arrested by Wiltshire Police, the inquest in Gloucester was told.

Gloucestershire coroner Katy Skerrett recorded a conclusion of suicide.

IN OTHER NEWS:

At the time of his death police had not investigated the allegations, beyond interviewing the woman who had made the complaint against him.

Sgt Major Bielby was arrested on October 19, 2017, the day after the allegations had been made.

He was released on bail with condition not to enter Wiltshire, and his bail conditions also barred him from seeing his own children.

The coroner said Sgt Major Bielby had been "humiliated and scared" following his arrest.

"He could not see his children and he was at risk of losing his army career, which meant everything to him," she added.

The inquest examined

in the period following his arrest, while he was awaiting the outcome of the police investigation.

The coroner said she would consider over the next ten days whether there were any issues in the way the army dealt with Sgt Major Bielby after his arrest requiring her to issue a 'Preventing Further Deaths' report.