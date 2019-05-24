ROUGH sleepers who had their lives "transformed" after using sleeping pods are calling for more to be rolled out in Newport city centre to reduce homelessness.

The pods - introduced by charity Amazing Grace Spaces - have been hailed as "life-savers" for providing rough sleepers in the city with temporary accommodation.

So far, six people have used the pods and been placed into supported housing.

Chris Wainfur, who was homeless for six months, is one of those people.

"It is a great initiative," he said.

"I was in the pod for just over a week and it turned my life around.

"The pod gives you privacy and protection.

"We need more pods in Newport to transform lives."

And another man, who previously used the pod and did not wish to be named, added: "The pods give you back your confidence and somewhere to sleep in safety.

"I am now in a hostel and am awaiting a house.

"If you ask people, they all want these pods. I hope we get more because homeless people need help."

Since the launch of the initiative in Newport, there has now been growing demand for the pods right across the country.

"We have some ready to go to Birmingham in September," said Stuart Johnson, the charity's design and operations director.

"We have one already in southern England.

"I think people can see that the pods should be welcomed because they help some of the most vulnerable."

He added: "I would like to thank everyone who has supported us."

The charity was able to arrange for the current two pods to be sited in the city centre after a businessman gave permission for them to be placed on land at the back of his site.

The pods - which costs between £5,000 and £6,000 each - give access to a bed, light, toilet and phone charger.