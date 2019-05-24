AN OVERWEIGHT Beagle from Newport with a penchant for Sunday roasts has been selected for the UK’s largest pet slimming competition – PDSA Pet Fit Club.

Weighing in at 29.1 kilograms, or 4 st 8 lbs, Luigi will now take on a six-month diet and exercise programme tailor-made for him by the staff at the PDSA Pet Hospital in Cardiff.

“The weight has steadily crept on over the years,” Luigi's owner, Perrie Eedy, said. “He'll find food anywhere. He’s very clever and even manages to find his way into the recycling, despite it having a ‘secure’ lid!

“He loves all food, especially human food and he will want it even more if we’re eating it, especially meat. On Sundays he gets carrots with his biscuits and gravy on top while we have our Sunday roast."

Pet obesity is a widespread problem, with PDSA estimating as many as 40 per cent of the UK's cats and dogs are overweight or obese.

Five-year-old Luigi will be competing against five other dogs and three cats, including Sparkx the cat from Manchester, who is double her ideal weight; Percy the Pug from Glasgow, whose super-sized waistline has left him struggling to breathe; and Missi the Bulldog from Walsall, who loves Mr Whippy ice cream cones.

Ms Eedy, 28, said her grandmother spoiled Luigi when she looked after it in the week.

Ms Eedy admitted Luigi wasn’t a fan of exercise and struggled to keep up with her during walks.

She added: “He likes to potter around and take his time. I want him to be able to enjoy his walks, run, chase a ball and have more energy like other dogs.

“I’m really excited to see his transformation over the next six months, and can’t wait to see him happier and healthier.”

Karen Jones, the PDSA vet nurse team leader who will be helping to oversee Luigi’s diet, said: “Pet obesity is an epidemic that is impacting the lives of millions of pets across the country. As with humans, being overweight can lead to a higher risk of suffering from serious life-limiting and life-threatening conditions such as arthritis, certain types of cancer and heart disease.”

She added: “Pet Fit Club has been helping pets lose weight for 14 years, and is a great example of what can be achieved if owners are dedicated and determined to help their pets live a healthier lifestyle.

"If owners are worried about their pet’s weight they should seek advice from their vet or vet nurse, who can also make sure pets are on the right type of diet, are being fed the correct amount, and recommend ways to increase exercise levels.”

The Pet Fit Club has been running since 2005 and is the biggest of its kind in the UK. Since its launch, the competition has helped 85 dogs, 42 cats, eight rabbits and two rats lose more than 476 kilograms, or 75 stone.

