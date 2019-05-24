FANS of Newport County AFC who are not heading to Wembley will be able to watch the Sky Bet League Two play-off final drama unfold live on the big screen at Rodney Parade.

The match - County take on Tranmere Rovers - will be screened live at the ground, with kick-off at 3pm, and admission will be free on a first come, first served basis from 1pm, via the Corporation Road, Gate 6 entrance.

Selected bars and food concessions will be open at Rodney Parade from 1.30pm.

Up to 12,000 fans will follow the Exiles to Wembley tomorrow, but County's chief of operations Guy Price said it is important to give those who cannot make the trip the chance to enjoy the action in a communal setting.

“It’s amazing that as many as 12,000 supporters will be traveling to Wembley," he said.

" The opportunity to move up a division and compete with some of the biggest clubs in League One is very exciting, and having the backing of so many Exiles in the stadium will make a massive difference for the team.

"“Showing the game back at Rodney Parade will create a fantastic atmosphere at our home ground.

"Supporters have played a major part in this season’s campaign, and I’m pleased that fans back in Newport will be able to get together to enjoy the game.”

The big screen at Rodney Parade will show live coverage of the build-up to the match from 2pm, staying on air until half an hour after the game ends, while Rodney’s Bar will also be open to supporters.

For health and safety reasons no-one will be allowed to take alcohol onto the site.

"We know it’s not possible for everyone to get to Wembley, so we want to make sure as many people as possible can watch County take on Tranmere," said Dragons Rugby chairman David Buttress.

“It's going to be a great day. I’ve got my tickets for the final and we hope everyone can get behind Newport County AFC.

"The atmosphere at Rodney Parade is one of its best assets, so if you want to watch the match in a family-friendly environment, come and find your usual spot on the terrace, in the stand or if you prefer in Rodney’s Bar.

“We are delighted to be working with Newport City Council, the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) and Newport City Homes to ensure we can provide this facility."

Newport Now chairman Zep Bellavia said: "The BID is delighted to help facilitate this big screen showing of Saturday's huge Newport County AFC match.

"Businesses across the city are supporting the County in their bid to gain promotion to League One, and many of them will be showing the match in their premises.

"The big screen broadcast at Rodney Parade offers another way for families to watch the game in a sporting environment and we are pleased to support it."

Councillor Debbie Wilcox, leader of Newport City Council, said: “I’m delighted that we are able to support this initiative which will give people the opportunity to share the big match atmosphere even though they are unable to be at Wembley.

“I would just like to wish the team every success on Saturday. They have enjoyed an amazing season, played with great heart and made us all very proud.”

Newport City Homes chair Nicola Somerville said: "The entire city will be behind Newport County this weekend, and our residents and employees at Newport City Homes have been part of the growing excitement and anticipation.

"That's why I'm proud that Newport City Homes is once again able to work in partnership with colleagues at Rodney Parade and the Newport BID to deliver a truly accessible and family-friendly event for all of Newport.

"I look forward to participating in what will be a memorable event that celebrates the achievements of our local team."