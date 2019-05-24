A MAN from Undy has set himself the challenge of completing 18 marathons in a year to raise money for charity.

64-year-old Alun Fuller will be running the equivalent of a marathon every 20 days in the hope of raising £50,000 for the Welsh Air Ambulance.

, but is looking to go a step further this time around.

When asked why he chose the Welsh Air Ambulance as his charity, he said: “It’s quite personal really.

“Going back to last year a friend of mine was knocked down in Magor and another friend was in a road accident.

“One of them is now in a wheelchair, but they wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for the Air Ambulance.

(Alun Fuller at the Manchester Marathon, the second of his 18 marathons. Picture: Alun Fuller.)

“At Undy Athletic Club we decided to have them as our chosen charity.

“I decided that after the 12 marathons last time, I needed to do a little more. That is how the 18 marathons came about.”

So far, he has completed the Gloucester, Manchester, Llanelli, Newport and Exeter marathons.

However, after completing the Gloucester Marathon he picked up an injury which left him in a boot for six weeks.

“I had to pull out of one because of the injury,” he said. “Four weeks later I was running at the Manchester marathon – that was tough.

“Physically, I’m not finding it any different to before.

“The biggest problem that I have faced so far is the ones that I want to do later in the year haven’t opened entries yet.

(Alun Fuller at the Newport Marathon, the fourth of his 18 marathons. Picture: Alun Fuller.)

“The Air Ambulance is entirely funded by donations. I went down to see them in Cardiff and heard some of the stories of the fantastic work they do.

“It is not just for accidents either, they do lots of other work, like transferring premature babies to other hospitals.

“The job that they do, especially in Wales, in the mostly rural areas, is incredible.”

Mr Fuller’s next marathon will be in Liverpool this weekend.

Mr Fuller's next marathon will be in Liverpool this weekend.