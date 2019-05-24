A TATTOO convention is returning for its second year, bigger and better than before.

Totally Inked Tattoo Convention will take over Newport Leisure Centre this Saturday and Sunday, featuring traders, competitions, walk-ups, entertainment and more.

The event is organised by Jonki Silfwerax, who owns Luna Ink in Newport, and has a huge line-up of artists who will be showcasing work and offering walk-up tattoos (plus pre-booked ones) between 10am and 9pm.

Anyone 18+ can get a tattoo, with competitions for fresh tattoos, in coloured or in black and grey, on both days. There will be prizes for first, second and third place, plus best in show.

Best in show last year (Picture: Winnie Finesse)

Judging the competitions will be tattooists Paul Talbot and Colin Whitfield, along with Newport Gwent Dragons Welsh International Richard Hibbard.

Plus, for those under 15, Jody Chambers, from Caerleon, will be offering face painting and glitter tattoos.

Mrs Silfwerax said: “Last year was great, but this year we’re going even bigger. It’s been stressful but lots of fun.

“We also have tattoo artists available, locally, and from across the UK; we even have one from Poland coming.”

Tattooists at the debut event last year (Picture: Winnie Finesse)

OokySpooky will also be on hand for all guests’ piercing needs, with the epic event hosting a huge array of entertainment.

Both days will feature Sean Mac, performing live up close magic, plus there will be two different Monster Cirque Warrior Fire Shows – at 7pm on Saturday, and 5pm on Sunday.

On Saturday only, there will be the Totally Inked Beard of the Year competition – in partnership with Sugar Beard – with three judges and barbers available for competitors hoping to look their best.

Guests on Sunday can enjoy Toby LeRone’s Freakshow from 2.30pm.

The convention will also include a bar, food, sitting areas and table games – such as cards – to keep people amused. Fancy dress and cosplay is welcome.

“Geeks and freaks are welcome,” added Mrs Silfwerax, who favours the Harry Potter House Ravenclaw.

“As I’m the organiser I won’t be tattooing at the convention, but my crew will be working at the Luna Ink booth.

“We have top artists, including Mark Ireson who does old school, black dots, scripts and more. Plus, Paul Fuller who has more than 23 years’ experience.

“There will be drawings and prints for sale, with a discount on bookings if you pay the deposit that day.

“I really want to do something Lord of the Rings themed, but I’m happy to do anything geeky, including characters, cartoons and games.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

People with “virgin skin” are welcome to attend, as it’s a great learning opportunity.

“People can talk to other about tattoos, see various styles and see how different people react to being tattooed,” added Mrs Silfwerax.

The convention is £12 for on day or £18 for both days. Children under 15 can come in for free.

For the latest news and updates, find them on Facebook

@TotallyInkedTattooConvention