THE army's Bomb Disposal unit was called to Newport yesterday (Thursday) after builders unearthed what they thought could have been an old bomb.

Following the discovery, the police were called to the address in Edward VII Avenue at around 1.20pm.

They cordoned off the area as a safety precaution and called in the bomb squad.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts from the Royal Logistic Corps arrived and examined the suspicious item, which turned out to be an old gas pipe.

They determined the item "posed no danger", a Gwent Police spokesman confirmed, and left the scene at around 5.30pm.

Bomb disposal unit in Edward VII Avenue, Newport. Picture: Jonathan Powell/@Thenewsagent