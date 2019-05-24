MORE than 10,000 Newport County AFC fans will be at Wembley Stadium tomorrow for the League Two play-off final against Tranmere Rovers, and while most of them will be heading to London on the M4, some fans will be travelling from all over the world to cheer the team on.

Among them is Darren Taylor, who will spend today (Friday) on a 17-hour flight from Perth, Australia to the UK.

Mr Taylor's brother is also making the trip.

(Darren Taylor)

"I have got my fingers, toes and everything crossed for a County win," Mr Taylor told Newport County's website this week.

The brothers will have less than 24 hours to celebrate, though, because their return flight to Australia is on Sunday.

Another fan preparing for a long-haul flight is Gordon Grafft, who founded the Newport County AFC USA Supporters' Club.

(Gordon Grafft)

Mr Grafft will embark on a roughly 5,000-mile trip to Wembley from his home in the United States.

He has made several trips to the UK to watch County in recent years,

Dan Catton will be making a 1,500-mile journey from Moscow to London tomorrow morning, arriving in time to soak up the matchday atmosphere before kick-off.

Speaking to #iFollowExiles before leaving Russia, Mr Catton said: "I can't wait. Come on boys, one more win and we are in League One – it would be an unbelievable achievement."

(Dan Catton)

Richard Lancaster will fly 2,000 miles with his son Nico from their home in Cyprus.

(Richard Lancaster and Nico)

"We'll be in the UK for just 48 hours but wouldn’t miss it for the world," Nico said. "Come on the County."