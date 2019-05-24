GWENT Police would like to speak to the man caught on CCTV in connection with the burglary of a sports bar in Crumlin.

Wexa Sports Club, in Main Street, was burgled some time between 11.30pm on Wednesday, April 24 and 8.05am the following day.

The till was raided and money stolen, as well as alcohol from behind the bar.

The club's snooker table and bar area were also vandalised.

Police believe the offender may have entered the premises by forcing a cellar door.

Officers would like to identify the man caught on the club's CCTV cameras and speak to him, as he may have information which could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or by sending a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages, quoting log 64 24/4/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.