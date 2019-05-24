Ruth Jones Newport West MP

I feel very proud and privileged to be able to write this column as the newest MP in the UK. I was elected by the people of Newport West at a by election held on the 4th April following the sad death of Paul Flynn.

Paul had been the MP for Newport West for 32 years and when we were out campaigning during the by election there was someone in virtually every street who recounted a story of how they or a member of their family had been helped by Paul. He was a man of integrity and intellect but he also had a great sense of humour and listened to what people said to him. He was a good friend of mine and I miss him.

That said I am a proud Newportonian, born and bred on the Gaer and honoured to be able to represent my home “patch” here and in Parliament. I want to be able to represent the people clearly and explain in Parliament how people here are feeling the pinch. People of all ages and levels are dealing with financial hardship after so many years of austerity. Universal Credit is a big problem and the roll out of this new system to the people of Newport has caused hardship and an increase in debt and homelessness.

I entered Parliament on Monday 8th April and it is fair to say that it is a very strange place at the moment because of the uncertainty over Brexit. I will be reading and listening to everything that is said in Westminster about this and I will make sure that when I vote I will vote for the best deal for the people of Newport West.

Apart from Brexit there are four main areas that I am concerned about – social justice, cuts in the numbers of police and the resulting rise in crime, Newport city centre and ensuring Newport retains and increases the numbers of well paid, skilled jobs based here.

I will be opening an office in Newport shortly and will be holding surgeries there on a monthly basis. I will also be holding regular surgeries in local community centres and supermarkets. Please see future editions of the Argus for details.

Please get in touch with me by emailing ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk, by phone 07464300660 or by writing to me at the House of Commons, Westminster, London, SW1A 0AA.