INCREASED traffic on the M4 is already beginning to cause congestion on the M4 around Newport, signalling the start of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Traffic reports show the westbound carriageway of the M4 is carrying a high volume of slow-moving traffic, leading to some delays from Junction 23A (Magor services) to Junction 26 (Malpas Road).

The usual slow traffic around the Brynglas tunnels is being made worse by the extra Bank Holiday traffic

There is also some congestion on the eastbound carriageway, from Junction 28 (Tredegar Park) to Junction 26.

A traffic map showing congestion building up on the roads around Newport, as of 3.45pm.