THE Household Waste Recycling Centre in Usk will be closed for essential maintenance work for three days next week.

The centre will be closed on Wednesday, May 29; Thursday, May 30; and Friday, May 31.

Site improvements will include re-surfacing and drainage repairs.

Monmouthshire County Council apologised for any inconvenience, and said the Usk centre would re-open as usual on Saturday, June 1.

Monmouthshire's three other recycling centres – in Llanfoist, Five Lanes, and Mitchel Troy – are unaffected by the closures and will be open as usual next week.