NEWPORT'S new MP Ruth Jones has thrown her support behind the Royal British Legion.

The Newport West MP met the charity's Wales area manager Antony Metcalfe and military veteran Chris Headon at an event in Parliament.

She said: “It was good to meet with Welsh representatives of the British Legion today and to hear first-hand of their experiences.

"The British Legion does amazing work supporting veterans in many practical ways and I am pleased to be able to support them.”

Mr Metcalfe said: “I was delighted to see Ruth and we were grateful that she took the time to drop in.

"The Royal British Legion offers a range of welfare support all year round, to the whole armed forces community past and present.

"This event offered a great opportunity for us to spread the word about the range of services that we provide in Wales and for Ruth to hear first-hand from a number for people who we’ve helped how we have supported them since they left the forces.

"I look forward to working with Ruth in the future to ensure the needs of our armed forces community are reflected in policies at all levels in Wales and the UK."

Between October 2017 and September 2018 the Welsh branch of the Royal British Legion provided more than £460,000 in grants to support members of the armed forces community.