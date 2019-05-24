STUCK on something to do during spring half term?

National Trust have organised some exciting activities lined up at Tredegar House in Newport.

Captain Henry Morgan (Picture: Wikimedia)

It kicks off with Captain Morgan’s Pirate weekend, from Friday May 25 to Monday May 27.

Captain Henry Morgan has returned from his latest voyage with an impressive bounty and he’s inviting you to celebrate with a fête at the home of his ancestors. Yo ho yo ho, will it be a pirate's life for you?

The fun will be from 11am to 4pm each day.

Tredegar House (Picture: Loulabell Hall)

Throughout the holiday, young explorers can also enjoy a voyage – with backpacks containing everything one needs to discover the secrets of the formal gardens between 11am and 4pm.

Learn how to use a compass, go pond dipping, scour the treetops for birds and identify the creepy crawlies in the undergrowth.

Backpacks are free to hire but a £5 deposit is required, fully refundable at the end of your visit.

You can pick up your explorer backpack from the garden shelter on your way into the gardens.

Tredegar House (Picture: Chris Gardner)

Admission to Tredegar House is £10.10 for adults, £5.05 for children, or £25.25 for a family.

For a group of at least 10 adults it is £8.80 per person, or a group of at least 10 children is £4.40 per person.