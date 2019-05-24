MICHAEL Flynn has won promotion at Wembley as a player with Newport County AFC and he’s already managed the Exiles at the famous old stadium but guiding his hometown team to a play-off final at the home of English football is arguably his greatest achievement.

The County boss admits he will be bursting with pride when he leads out the team against Tranmere Rovers this afternoon.

But Flynn is adamant that his side will not be there to make up the numbers and he’s determined to add a promotion to his burgeoning CV.

“I’ve had a relegation battle; good FA Cup runs and now we’ve got the play-off final,” he said.

“The only thing missing so far is a promotion and let’s hope I get that this weekend.

“But it doesn’t matter what I feel like as long as the players feel alright.

“The players deserve all the plaudits and the credit because they’re the ones who go and do the business on a Saturday.

“It is all about them, but it will be a very proud moment for myself.

“I said it before the Tottenham [FA Cup] game last season that leading County at Wembley was another box ticked so to do it again the following year goes to show how much we’ve improved.”

Flynn’s success at Rodney Parade has seen him linked with a number of jobs higher up the league ladder and he’s even been discussed as a potential candidate to fill the Swansea City hotseat this week.

But the 38-year-old is quick to share the plaudits with his assistant Wayne Hatswell and experienced mentor Lennie Lawrence.

“Being linked with a Championship job, for me, is huge,” admitted Flynn when he spoke to Elis James’ Feast of Football podcast earlier this week.

“I’m two-and-a-half years into management and Swansea City is a very good club. It’s fantastic [to be linked to the vacancy] and it just goes to show the job that everybody is doing here.

“I’m not one of these people who thinks they know it all. I want to learn and Lennie and Wayne have been invaluable.

“It’s not the Michael Flynn show; we’re all in it together. The players and all the staff are together and so are the fans and the community as a whole.

“I think it’s so important for a small club like us that everyone is singing off the same hymn sheet.

“Hopefully we’ll all be celebrating at Wembley.”