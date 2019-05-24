GEORGE Street Bridge will be closed every night for a week while contractors carry out inspections.

The work will begin on Sunday, June 2 and end on Sunday, June 9.

The bridge will be closed in its entirety, in both directions, between 8pm and 6am on those days.

Contractors will be carrying out an assessment of the bridge structure and carriageway.

A diversion route will be in place while the bridge is closed.

