TURKISH baths are set to make a return to Newport after plans to build on the site of an old post office were allowed on appeal - despite concerns around parking.

Ozzy’s Barbers will relocate from its current shop in Maindee to Chepstow Road to offer its services alongside authentic baths, massage rooms and a sauna.

The former post office next to the Toby Carvery’s restaurant will be demolished to make away for the two-storey building, which had been opposed by Newport City Council.

Only two customers will be able to use the marble baths at any given time on a booking-only basis, with appointments potentially lasting up to an hour.

Turkish baths could once be found amongst the Stow Hill baths before they closed, though Ozzy’s owner Hasan Cetin said his venture would offer a standalone, authentic experience.

Mr Cetin said the standalone baths - rather than Turkish baths attached to other bath facilities - could even be the first of their kind in Wales.

“I’ve been looking to open something like this for quite a long time, the location is great because it’s right next to the M4 and the Celtic Manor Resort,” he said.

“It’s something new for Newport and I think it will be good for the city. The closest authentic Turkish baths are in London so this will the first in Wales.”

Newport City Council’s planning committee had refused planning permission in December last year over concerns the development would have a negative impact on highway safety.

Planning officers said the three onsite parking spaces were insufficient and would result in an increased demand for on-street parking.

But the decision has been overturned by the Planning Inspectorate, with inspector Richard Duggan satisfied that short-term parking could be accommodated within surrounding unrestricted streets.

Mr Duggan said demand would be of a similar level experienced by the former post office, adding that the area’s residential nature suggested that many potential customers may live locally and would walk or cycle to the premises.

He added: “The proposed development would also make use of a vacant building and would improve the appearance of the site as well as adding to the vitality and viability of the area.

“It would also contribute to the daytime and early evening economy and improve the diversity of uses in the area.”

Once opened, the baths will be available Monday to Saturday between midday to 10pm, while the barbers will run from 9.30am to 6pm every day of the week bar Wednesdays and Sundays.