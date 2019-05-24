WITH the long-awaited decision on the M4 relief road less than two weeks away, questions have been asked around what will happen to funding allocated to it if the scheme is thrown out.

First minister Mark Drakeford has said he will announce whether the projects, currently estimated to cost at least £1.6 billion - with some estimates saying it could be far more expensive - will get the go-ahead in the first week of June.

But, with mounting opposition to the so-called 'black route', which would involve a new stretch of motorway running south of Newport, bypassing the congested Brynglas Tunnels, questions were raised in the Assembly this week around what funding allocated to the scheme would be used for if it is rejected.

Speaking in the Senedd, South Wales East AM Delyth Jewell said the Welsh Government's declaration of a 'climate emergency' earlier this month meant the scheme would have to be rejected.

Addressing finance minister Rebecca Evans, the Plaid Cymru AM said: "If, as expected, the first minister decides not to move ahead with the black route following your government's declaration of a climate emergency, can you confirm that the money currently earmarked for the project - and I'm referring specifically to the money available through borrowing powers - will be available for use for alternative infrastructure projects?

"I'm looking for confirmation that it would be possible for Welsh Government to use these funds to invest in green transport projects, such as the South Wales Metro and improving bus and train links all over the country?"

Delyth Jewell (left) and Rebecca Evans (right)

But, saying "modest costs" had been incurred in the process so far, Ms Evans said no funding had yet been allocated to the scheme, with funds held in reserve in case it is given the green light.

She added: "I'm afraid I really can't be drawn into speculation on what the first minister's response might be to the decision that he has to make regarding the M4 relief road and what may or may not happen to funding beyond that."

Although Conservative AM Russell George pressed Ms Evans on what the Welsh Government's 'plan B' was if the relief road is refused, the minister replied: "I am not going to get drawn into any speculation on what the decision might be from the first minister with regard to the M4 relief road."

In last year's autumn budget UK Government chancellor Philip Hammond said the Welsh Government could be given the power to borrow an extra £300 million - on the condition it is spend on the relief road.