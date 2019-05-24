Newport County AFC are heading to Wembley tomorrow for the League Two play-off final against Tranmere - and the people of Newport had many well-wishes for the players and Michael Flynn ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Benjamin Hacktone, 37, from Newport said: “Love you Michael Flynn! Season ticket sales will go through the roof next season.

“It’s been a great turn around. Never leave us and up the County!”

Jonathan Corfield, 28, from Newport said: “The turn around and the FA Cup runs have given us a fantastic season.

“It’s brought happiness back to Newport. All the best luck and much love to Michael Flynn.

“He’s united the city.”

Leon Bond, 66 from Newport said: “I’ve been a County fan for 25 years and used to go there when I was a kid.

“Win or lose I don’t mind, it’s been a great season. Good luck to all the players.”

(Leon Bond, 66, Newport with the South Wales Argus' County poster)

Dean Beddis who works at Newport Market said: “I don’t follow football, but my friends do and are going up.

“I’m really happy for them and it’s great for the town.”

(Dean Beddis, Newport Market showing support for Newport County)

Laura, 25 from Old Barn in Newport said: “Best Wishes. Up the County.”

Robert Parsons, 42 from Maesglas said: “I’ve never missed a game. I love Newport County.

“I’m going to Wembley tomorrow and it will be my 67th game.”

Elis Chapman, 19, from Lliswerry said: “Good luck to the boys!”

Many shops and business around Newport have shown their support by displaying flags and posters in their windows.

(Tracey Leonard, Manager at Meridian Recruitment wearing her County top and showing support with the Newport County flag)

Tracey Leonard, Manager at Meridian Recruitment said: “Good luck from everyone at Meridian!”

Paul Samuels, 46, from Maesglas said: “We’re counting on County to challenge the best and win the big contest!”

Billy, 63, from Pill said: “Let’s give Flynn a good finish from the boys with a win at Wembley.”

Not all County supporters are from Newport as one fan is coming a long way to support them at the game.

Stephen Parry, a football fan from Bolton, is the father of Morgan Parry, a wheelchair user who has visited 92 Football League grounds.

“He has been to every ground in four divisions," he said.

He is going to support them tomorrow.”