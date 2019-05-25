MANY people may be panicking about how to keep kids busy this bank holiday and half term but Cadw has plenty of family fun in store.

Caerphilly Castle

Historia Normannis will bring history to life (Picture: iStock)

Caerphilly Castle will be overtaken by re-enactment group, Historia Normannis, battling it out with dramatic warfare demonstrations between 11am and 4pm on May 25, 26 and 27. Guests can also step away from the battlefield to meet a host of medieval characters from the Castle’s past and learn all about 13th century fashion.

Caerphilly Castle will also host crafternoons (Picture: Ted Lucas)

During May half term, visitors to Caerphilly Castle can also join in crafternoon sessions from Tuesday to Friday. These two-hour sessions will run between 2pm and 4pm and are perfect for creative kids.

Admission to Caerphilly Castle is £8.90 for adults; £7.10 for seniors (65+); £5.30 for juniors (5-17), NUS students and armed forces or veterans. A family ticket (for two adults and up to three children under 16) is £25.70.

Raglan Castle

Tiny the baby Stegosaurus (Picture: Los Kaos)

This Sunday and Monday, visitors at Raglan Castle can meet a baby Stegosaurus for meet and greets, plus photo opportunities. Both days will also be jam-packed with family-friendly entertainment, between 11am and 4pm, provided by a host of prehistoric pranksters.

Admission to Raglan Castle is £7.30 for adults; £5.80 for seniors; £4.40 for junior, students and armed forces or veterans. A family ticket is £21.20.

Chepstow Castle

Chepstow Castle (Pictue: Alison Smith)

Meanwhile, Chepstow Castle has plenty lined up for half term. On Tuesday, the venue will host Summer of Stories with a storyteller sharing legends and myths of Wales. Each story can last up to half an hour, with them running 11am to 4pm.

Wednesday will be ‘make and take’ day at Chepstow Castle, from 10am to 4pm, with all welcome for a day packed with arts and crafts.

On Friday, Chepstow Castle will travel back in time to 800 years ago, for a journey of discovery from 9.30am to 4pm. Curious guests can learn more about how people dressed, what they ate, and how they defended the castle.

Admission to Chepstow Castle is £7.30 for adults; £5.80 for seniors; £4.40 for junior, students and armed forces. A family ticket is £21.20.

