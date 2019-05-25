LOOKING for something to do this Bank Holiday weekend?

We asked readers what they think some of the best beer gardens in Newport are – and we weren’t disappointed!

Here are some lovely places, in no particular order, to enjoy a pint or two with your friends.

The Potters, Upper Dock Street

The Potters is one of the few original pubs left in Newport, based near Friars Walk, and never fails to make the list.

Following a pub and garden refurbishment, this city centre hotspot is ideal for those hoping to escape the hubbub of life to enjoy a few drinks.

The garden is based on their roof terrace and bar, with DJ Leon performing every Friday and Saturday from 7pm and big screens to watch major sporting events.

Patrons can enjoy skyline views in an area described as "the best, bar none" and is a great location for adults to sip on some cleverly concocted cocktails.

Don't just take our word for it, Joseph Clayden-Wall said: "It's a great place to visit"

"They offer really good food an only allow 25+ on a Saturday, meaning there's no crazy youth and you can relax."

The Potters is next to Newport bus station and a short walk from Newport train station. It is open seven days a week.

St Julians Inn, Caerleon Road

St Julians Inn is a large, friendly pub which sits alongside the river Usk on the main road from Newport through Caerleon.

As well as their large indoor bar, they have a balcony and many outdoor tables spread around their gardens and lawns, offering guests a place to admire the river views, relax and enjoy a drink.

The venue itself offers good and drink, ideal for celebrations, with live music events weekly. It is open seven days a week.

Offering a range of beers, wines, spirits and real ales, St Julians Inn has won numerous CAMRA awards and been included in the National Good Beer Guide for more than 25 years.

The historic venue is popular with many people, including Ian Bode from Newport.

Mr Bode said: "St Julians Inn is on the bank of the River Usk and has fabulous views.

"There's always a warm, friendly welcome from Steve and his staff, plus the beer is top quality. Good pub grub too."

The Oddfellows Arms, Duckpool Road

(Picture: Ieuan Berry)

The Oddfellows Arms is also popular, with their beer garden often thought of as a hidden gem in Newport.

The venue itself if open between 1pm and 11.30pm seven days a week, with street parking available and walk-ins welcome.

(Picture: Ieuan Berry)

Ieuan Berry, Newport, is a regular and said: "The Oddfellows Arms boasts a fabulous family friendly Beer Garden that is not to be missed.

"With its convenient location and fabulous hosts the 'Oddies' (as it is known among its patrons) assures a warm welcome for all the family.

(Picture: Ieuan Berry)

"The spacious garden is a magnet for the younger members of the family with a wooden climbing frame complete with cargo net and tyre swing to keep them busy.

"For less active family members there is a paved patio area where you can relax and enjoy the garden."

(Picture: Ieuan Berry)

The Lighthouse Inn, St Bride's

(Picture: Jeremy Bolwell)

The Lighthouse Inn is a free house, meaning by visiting you're supporting an independent business rather than a big chain or company.

They have an outside stage nestled within their beer garden which often hosts live bands giving patrons the chance to soak up sunshine and great entertainment.

The Lighthouse Inn overlooks the Severn Estuary, meaning guests can enjoy a spectacular sea view. It also has an upstairs restaurant offering a delicious menu of fresh food, including steak, served on a hot volcanic rock for guests to cook as they like it.

