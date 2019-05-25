AHEAD of Newport County AFC’s play-off final clash with Tranmere at Wembley later today, the great and good of the city have rallied behind the Exiles as the side look to end the season on a massive high.

Ruth Jones, recently elected to succeed the late Paul Flynn as MP for Newport West said that she was disappointed not to be attending the game in person but added: “All the very best to the team and I’m keeping everything crossed that we make it up into the first division.

“Everyone associated with Newport County has worked so hard and this would be richly deserved.”

The other Member of Parliament for Newport, Jessica Morden MP – who represents Newport East – said: “The city of Newport, the whole of Gwent and hopefully the entire nation of Wales will be right behind Newport County on Saturday as they push for promotion to League One.

“Winning promotion to the third tier of the Football League would be a remarkable achievement for the club thirty years on from its rebirth.

“A lot has changed in that time – County’s original home Somerton Park has been replaced by housing, and the club’s days of exile in Gloucestershire and non-league struggle are thankfully long gone.

“One thing that hasn’t changed though is the indefatigable spirit of County’s supporters who have stuck with the club through good times and bad.

“Whatever happens on Saturday, they have done themselves proud – as have Michael Flynn and his players, who have already defied the pundits and the big budgets of some of their competitors this season.

“A County win on Saturday would be the icing on the cake. Good luck boys!”

John Griffiths, Assembly Member for Newport East, said: “Newport County embody the spirit, strength and resilience of our city – bouncing back from non-league football in exile to return to League Two, make a miraculous escape from near certain relegation, go on giant killing money spinning FA Cup runs and now go back to Wembley for the fourth time in recent years – one game away from the third tier of English football.

“All achieved with fellow Pill boy Michael Flynn playing and managing the side. Along with thousands of County fans I look forward to roaring the team on at Wembley at the end of another great season of success.”

Newport West AM Jayne Bryant rounded off the well-wishes. She said: ““It has been an incredible few seasons for Newport County AFC.

“Reaching the play-offs is testament to the spirit of the players and all coaching staff at the club.

“The fans, as always, have been amazing and I know they will be the twelfth man at Wembley. Whatever the result, it will be a day to remember!”