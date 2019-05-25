With councils in Newport, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent taking control of parking enforcement later this year, and Caerphilly County Borough Council and Monmouthshire County Council already having done so, The Argus spoke to members of the public in areas controlled by each of the councils in order to gauge their opinion.

Gwent is currently the only police force area to still carry out parking enforcement and the transfer of powers to councils will bring the region in line with the rest of Wales.

Newport City Council are preparing to take control of parking duties on July 1 and Cllr Roger Jeavons said: “We will play our part in working towards safe, vibrant communities for our residents and businesses, so we will be targeting our resources in key areas such as busy town centres, outside schools and other known hotspots, as well as residential areas.”

Ian Matthews, who lives in the Maesglas area of the city, said: “Parking is a nightmare up this (Bideford) road during the day.

“What if a fire engine had to get through? It needs sorting out.”

David Barnes, who runs his own PR firm near the city centre said: “The junction of Clytha Park Road and Caerau Road can be very dangerous at rush hour in particular.

“If someone has parked on the corner at the bottom of the hill it is especially bad.

“You can be stuck for ages trying to see when it is safe to pull out.

“Double yellow lines are there for a reason.”

Torfaen County Borough Council take over from Gwent Police on the same day.

Gareth Thomas, from Pontypool, said: “I actually think the council might have more luck.

“It can’t hurt to try at the end of the day.

Sarah Darn, also of Pontypool, said: “Parking is bad all over I don’ think it matters who is in control.

“It’s bad enough trying to get a spot in a car park, but everyone just parks wherever they want.”

Blaenau Gwent parking enforcement is handed over to the council on June 30. Mr Jones of Ebbw Vale, who did not want to give his first name, said: “It’s no worse here than elsewhere.

“They say people are leaving but you wouldn’t know it.

“I don’t think it will make much difference but hopefully I’m wrong.”

Monmouthshire County Council and Caerphilly County Borough Council both assumed control of parking back in April.

John Morgan, of Chepstow, commented on how he thought it was going: “Imagine what it’ll be like when all those new houses go up.

“The council will need all the help they can get.”

Gryff Griffiths, of Blackwood, said: “There’s never anyone giving tickets anyway so I can’t see anything changing much.

“There’s only so much you can do at the end of the day.”