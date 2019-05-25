VISITORS enjoyed a look around an historic 19th-century church on Saturday.

The Grade II-listed St Cadoc's Church in Trevethin held an open day on Saturday, with visitors invited to look through the registers of births, deaths and marriages to find details of their own family members.

Volunteers were on hand offering tours and information, while a set of memorabilia marking the 150th anniversary of Pontypool RFC was on display.

St Cadoc's is believed to have been built in the 16th century, but was largely rebuilt in the mid-1800s. The west tower is thought to be the only part of the original medieval building which survives, although some refurbishment work was carried out when the church was rebuilt.