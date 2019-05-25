FEW events allow you to see unique - and permanent - pieces of artwork created before your eyes, but that's just what's on offer at the Newport Centre this weekend.

The Totally Inked Tattoo Convention, now in its second year, has taken over the Newport Centre, with some of the best tattoo artists in the business on hand showing off their impressive work.

The leisure centre was abuzz with activity - and the sound of needles - as the two-day event, organised by Jonki Silfwerax of Luna Ink, got underway today.

MORE NEWS:

Visitors, most showing off their own unique tattoos, were able to take their pick of a huge line-up of artists from around Gwent, across the UK - and even one from Poland - ready to create some unique new artwork - with face painting and glitter tattoos on offer for those not yet old enough to get some real ink of their own.

The convention also features live music and other entertainment as well as piercing, food and prizes for the best tattoos.

The convention continues tomorrow, Sunday, with events including a freak show at 2.30pm and fire display at 5pm.

Entry £12 for one day. Children under 15 free.

For more information visit