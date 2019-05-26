IT IS the holiest month in the calendar for the world’s fastest growing religion.

More than one billion Muslims from all corners of the globe are currently observing Ramadan.

For Muslims, the holy month commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to the prophet Muhammad.

Prayer time

One-hundred Muslims, who attend Jamia Hanfia Rizvia Mosque, along Commercial Road, Newport have also been recognising the date, which commenced on Sunday, May 5.

“The month lasts 29-30 days based on the sightings of the crescent moon," explained Azmatullah Kkan, who is one of two imams at the mosque.

"Ramadan is very important to us."

Praying

Jamia Hanfia Rizvia Mosque was converted into a mosque in 1982 and since then its congregation has sharply risen.

Imam Azmatullah Khan explained that during Ramadan Muslims are expected to fast from dawn to sunset, as well as undertake other acts of worship.

He said: “In terms of other acts of worship, Muslims are encouraged to read the Quran and pray.

“Fasting is important because it allows us to devote ourselves to our faith and come closer to Allah.

“We fast because we are ordered to do so by our Lord. All Muslims will come together and worship.

“This month our Lord showers special mercy to all creation.

“We have nothing to eat from dawn to sunset. The other day the fasting period took place from 3.15am to 9.15pm.

“When fasting we also have to make sure we do not sin. We must protect our eyes, tongue and ears.”

Mr Khan added: “Even children, as young as 10, will want to fast. They do not have to do but they want to. The same goes for the elderly and pregnant women."

MORE NEWS:

The holy month also sees special prayers being held.

Mohammad Hamid Raza, who is the other Imam, said: “One of the special prayers takes place in the evening.

“We recite the Quran and the people will want to listen to it.

“Ramadan is very important. It is an elegant and wonderful month and we aim, during the month, to get closer to our God.”

Members of the mosque are now encouraging members of the public to visit to learn more about the festival.

Secretary Abdul Rahman Mujahid said: “We encourage people to come to the mosque and learn about Ramadan.

“Our doors are open.

“Ramadan will soon be finishing. And when it does we have a special prayer and will celebrate.”

Abdul Rahman Mujahid, Hafiz Hamid Raza (Imam), Azmatullah Khan (Iman) and Mohammed Mutjahid.

The ending of Ramadan – scheduled for Tuesday, June 4 – will be marked by a three-day festival called Eid al-Fitr.

If you are interested in attending the mosque, you are asked to e-mail abmujahid@gmail.co.uk