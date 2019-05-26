IT has welcomed the rich and powerful- and now this elegant 11-bedroomed manor house could be yours.

Nestled away in Nantyderry, Abergavenny, the Grade II-listed building is famed for its panoramic views across The Skirrid and Sugar Loaf mountains.

But the Georgian property has many other claims to fame. It is said that the Royal Princess Margaret, the Queen's late sister, was a guest on more than one occasion.

Originally, the property had previously been owned by the famous Harry Llewellyn, who kept his champion Foxhunter stud, a Gold medal winner im the 1952 Summer Olympics, at the site.

The property has 11 bedrooms, seven bedrooms, 12 stables and hay stores, a swimming pool and tennis court, six bathrooms, and outbuildings in the 34-acre grounds.

It is for sale with Town & Country- and it will only set you back by £3,750,000.

