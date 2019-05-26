IT has welcomed the rich and powerful- and now this elegant 11-bedroomed manor house could be yours.

Nestled away in Nantyderry, Abergavenny, the Grade II-listed building is famed for its panoramic views across The Skirrid and Sugar Loaf mountains.

South Wales Argus:

But the Georgian property has many other claims to fame. It is said that the Royal Princess Margaret, the Queen's late sister, was a guest on more than one occasion.

South Wales Argus:

MORE NEWS:

Originally, the property had previously been owned by the famous Harry Llewellyn, who kept his champion Foxhunter stud, a Gold medal winner im the 1952 Summer Olympics, at the site.

South Wales Argus:

The property has 11 bedrooms, seven bedrooms, 12 stables and hay stores, a swimming pool and tennis court, six bathrooms, and outbuildings in the 34-acre grounds.

It is for sale with Town & Country- and it will only set you back by £3,750,000.

Read

here

for more details.