A plot of land with outline permission for 96 new homes in Allt-yr-yn, Newport, has been put on the market by the city council.

Newport City Council and Residual Lands Ltd were granted outline planning permission for the 8.7 acre side at Fields Road/Queens Hill in February this year for a mix of 96 homes including 14 affordable units. Full planning permission for the partial demolition of 1 and 2 Fields Road was granted as was change of use of the remaining part to a single dwelling.

The land is being offered for sale on behalf of the city council and Residual Lands Ltd.

No price has been advertised but according to a local commercial property expert a site of this size with outline permission in a similar sort of location could be worth up to £4.5m, with a value of between £400,000 and £500,000 per acre.

The advert for the land has appeared in trade publications, including Estates Gazette, with tenders being invited before noon on July 12, 2019.

The advert states the land is 'located in an established residential area in the centre of Newport'.

It says it is 'five minutes to Junction 26 of the M4 and a short walking distance to Newport Train Station and the city centre; 10 miles to the centre of Cardiff and 20 miles to the centre of Bristol'.

The site is next to St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School. A full application has still not been submitted.

The original planning application, which was submitted in 2014, proposed access to the off Queens Hill, which proved to be of particular concern for many local people.

A revised application was submitted in February 2018 with the access moved to Fields Road, next to the former Shire Hall, which is now flats, and opposite The Estates Office, which is now home to a number of businesses.

In April 2018 a public consultation event was held at Locke Street community Centre just off Queen’s Hill which drew a crowd of worried locals who voiced their doubts over the practicalities of the plans.

Susan Thomas, 72, of Queens Close, said: “What concerns me is the traffic this will generate. Combined with the office space down at the old post sorting site and the school peak times it’s just going to make a bad situation worse.”

Nigel Phillips, who represented Residual Lands at the event, said at the time: "I think most people are generally not in favour, which is a shame. It’s filling a need for housing in Newport and it’s a good brown field site, well located with a lot going for it.

"Newport City Homes will have 14 affordable houses on the site, which is low but is offset by the gift to the school. "And I think that the traffic provision in these plans is much better than the last one.”