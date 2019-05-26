ALMOST a year on from the introduction of a new waste recycling policy in Blaenau Gwent, the council are on their way to a drastic improvement in recycling figures, and have even avoided a fine for failing to hit a Government recycling target.

Reacting to the threat of a fine, the local authority introduced a ‘no side waste’ policy in June 2018, and at the same time a black bag sorting system was introduced at its household waste recycling centre.

They say the changes they've made have led to a 1,938.90 tonne reduction in the amount of residual waste disposed at the recycling centre in the last year - an improvement of more than 63 per cent.

But people living in Blaenau Gwent still have mixed feelings about the policy, with complaints about the size of the bins and the amount of collections still ringing through the valleys.

At the moment, the non-recyclable household waste is being collected once every three weeks, whereas the recycling is once a week but all waste has to be put in the provided 'trolliblocs'.

We spoke to people in Blaenau Gwent to get their views on the situation now.

One resident, Nicola Crompton said: “We have been saying the same since the unfit for purpose system was introduced.

"Please look around, the borough is an absolute disgrace.

“There is rubbish/recycling strewn everywhere. Take a trip from Hill Top Ebbw Vale over to Tredegar, going past the forest, the roadsides are full of rubbish. It's disgusting.

“It's no wonder people are having problems with rats.”

(Blaenau Gwent council offices, the council caused a stir with the new measures)

Rachel Edwards added: “Black bins are everywhere. It’s ridiculous the amount of fly-tipping and people putting bags in other people's bins or leaving them about the estate is disgusting.

“For bigger families this is a major problem. There are three in our house and we struggle. We recycle everything we can so I can imagine people larger families struggle.”

Some residents, like Chris Clay, think 'trolliblocs' are just not suitable.

“I think having a blanket solution with 'trolliblocs' is like saying everyone has the same waste, everyone has roadside homes, everyone has a front area to keep said blocks, and so on and so on," he said.

“It’s simply not true, they are cumbersome and easily tipped or blown over, the range of houses and house styles in our area is massive, meaning some struggle more with the simple task of putting the boxes out.

“Some areas have idiots who steal or knock over the boxes, some live away from the road and have to trundle their 'trolliblocs' over to the collection point - age and illness be damned - and some people are simply too frail to correctly recycle, which has a zero tolerance approach I’m told.”

Mr Clay put forward a potential solution: “It’s a flawed system that needs tweaks rather than an overall change, but honestly it doesn’t seem like it will get it.

“As for four bag limits on refuse, I understand that we need to cut down, but then maybe allow more at Christmas, maybe every few months have the lorry’s available in a local carpark to take an extra bag or two, should people bring it, allow people some extra now and then.

“I only suggest this to stop the fly tipping, there are people who will not give any care to just throwing their rubbish into the side of the road, usually Oak Street is a target for fly tipping and I see it every few months/weeks.”

Kate Allcock mentioned the struggles of a family of five. She said: “It’s ridiculous, a family of five with one black bin.

“We always have full recycling bins every week plus have to burn rubbish ourselves in fire bins just to get rid.”

People are also concerned of the health risk with a front only collection.

Simon Gravenor highlights this. He said: “A year on the recycling scheme is as flawed as it ever was. My 'trollibloc' went missing when youths took it seven months ago and I've not seen it since. Luckily the Council gave me three boxes - two without lids - which I need to carry through my house as they have cancelled rear side collection.

"Don't ask what the floor looks like when it's rained plus the hygiene risk to my little son.

“The three week collection is another farce to be honest. I'm not going to lie and say I haven't put black bags in my neighbours bin because I have and also returned the favour.”

Becci Louise Powell noticed her neighbours bins are usually overflowing and she doesn’t think the system of fining people with the new rules is fair.

She also finds that the system is working well for her in her small household.

But other residents in the area are happy with the way it has been working out.

Thomas Winstone said it works fine for his family of five.

He said: “All recycling bins are full every week and black wheelie bin is nearly full every three weeks. Nappies for the baby are collected weekly.”

Katie Evans is in a family of six. She said: “We have two trolley boxes and two food waste but generally only use one food waste.

“We never have an issue with collections or anything being left behind. Our bin is adequate for us so we only use the recycling centre for small electrical and bulky waste like a mattress.

“I know it doesn't suit everyone but works for us.”

Kath Chris Newman added: “No problems. A family of five here. Not used the tip since the new rules though so couldn’t comment on that one yet.”

The new rules for the tip enforce customers to sort their recycling waste into individual materials while at the recycling centre itself.

(A second waste tip is being discussed for the borough)

The main concern around this is the length of time it takes to drop off stuff at the centre and that there would be a lot of queues, leading to people deciding to dump their materials wherever they can.

A resident who is concerned about this, Ellen Waite, said: “Fly tipping has gone up considerably since the rule of sorting bags on site and no side waste has come into being.

“Surely in the long run it’s cheaper and easier to just let people dispose of their rubbish in an easy manner at the tip? It will get worse now too as the Rhymney tip has cottoned in and won’t accept waste from anyone without proof of address within their county.”

Gavin Edwards added: “Having to sort out your bags at the recycling centre is a joke.

“The queues of vehicles is usually out past the roundabout due to this and as a result fly tipping has soared. Take a trip over to Manmoel and see for yourself.”

The past year has been good according to the council.

A spokesman for the council thanked residents in Blaenau Gwent for their co-operation, and added that the changes have helped them deliver improved recycling rates and reducing the amount of waste they send for disposal.

The spokesman added: "The recycling rate at our New Vale household waste recycling centre was 56.16 per cent in 2017-18. This improved to 79.81 per cent in 2018-19. The average recycling rate before the bag sorting process was introduced was 56.23 per cent and the average following implementation is 85.96 per cent.

"There has also been a reduction in the amount of residual waste disposed at the recycling centre. In 2018-19 the reduction was 1,938.90 tonnes, a drop of 63.53 per cent. The amount of recycling increased by 12.45 per cent or 468.69 tonnes in the same period.

"We have also seen a 10.63 per cent reduction in the amount of residual waste presented at the kerbside, a fall of 1,278.60 tonnes in 2018-19."